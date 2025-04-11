TD Cowen Lowers QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $160.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.64.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $5,047,052. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.1% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 5,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.5% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

