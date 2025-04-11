TD Securities Has Lowered Expectations for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. AGF Management has a twelve month low of C$7.37 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60. Insiders purchased a total of 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

