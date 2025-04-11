Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Insider Selling

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $252.80 and last traded at $254.47. Approximately 49,477,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 95,194,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.20.

Specifically, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Tesla Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.12. The stock has a market cap of $811.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

