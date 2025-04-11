The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Read Our Latest Report on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

BWIN stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,917.80. The trade was a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.