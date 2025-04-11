Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 4,866,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 29,500,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Get Tilray alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Tilray by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilray

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.