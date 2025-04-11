Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 4,866,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 29,500,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLRY
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Stock Down 4.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.88.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.