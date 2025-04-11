Top Blue Chip Stocks To Consider – April 9th

Get alerts:

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in large, well-established companies known for their stability, reliability, and strong track records of performance. These stocks are typically from industry-leading firms with a long history of financial prudence and consistent dividend payments. They are often considered safe investments, particularly during economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 633,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,984. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

RFIL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.83.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ NTWK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.89. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $177.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.32.

