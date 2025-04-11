Top Casino Stocks To Watch Today – April 9th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos and are involved in the gambling and entertainment sector. These companies generate revenue primarily through gaming activities such as slot machines, table games, and sports betting, and their stock performance can be influenced by regulatory changes, tourism trends, and the overall economic environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,199. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $174.03 and a 52 week high of $299.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.00.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 2,473,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.06. 3,222,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,168. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02.

