Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Now – April 8th

Robinhood Markets, Bit Origin, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares in public companies that are significantly involved in the digital currency or blockchain sectors. These stocks provide investors with indirect exposure to the cryptocurrency market through firms engaged in activities such as mining, trading, or providing related financial services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.00. 30,329,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,893,262. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Bit Origin stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 308,885,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Bit Origin has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 1,258,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,448. The firm has a market cap of $869.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

