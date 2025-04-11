TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TPG by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 67,597 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 597,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG by 10.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,656,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,921,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TPG from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on TPG from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TPG from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.62.

TPG Stock Down 4.5 %

TPG stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. TPG Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TPG Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TPG’s payout ratio is -481.82%.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $125,550.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 290,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

