Trevi Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,815 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 828 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.
Read Our Latest Report on Trevi Therapeutics
Insider Activity at Trevi Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TRVI opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.41. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.39.
Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.
