Truist Financial Cuts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $121.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $129.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

AECOM Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

Institutional Trading of AECOM

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.