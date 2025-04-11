Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Price

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Baird R W downgraded AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

AGCO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.24. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,504,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,026,000 after buying an additional 3,654,350 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,901,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,360,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,641,000 after acquiring an additional 961,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $62,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $57,321,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

