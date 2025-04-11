TSE:BMO FY2025 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.53 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $12.27 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. CIBC cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$146.85.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 3.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$124.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.05. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$109.02 and a 1-year high of C$151.08. The company has a market cap of C$90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.87, for a total transaction of C$482,024.87. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

