TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 75.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,330.02. The trade was a 13.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,415.68. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

TTMI stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

