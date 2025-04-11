U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

U.S. Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Shares of U.S. Energy stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $35.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.66. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

