U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USPH. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

