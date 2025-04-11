Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 179.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Unisys worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Unisys by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Unisys by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

