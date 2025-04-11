Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,497,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,918,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,930,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,973,000 after buying an additional 480,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,768,000 after buying an additional 227,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

