Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $12.63 on Friday. Upwork has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 9,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $118,610.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,294.87. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,536.42. This trade represents a 82.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,365 shares of company stock worth $3,050,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 1,235.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

