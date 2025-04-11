Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $77.90. Approximately 399,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.79.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
