Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.34 and last traded at $77.90. Approximately 399,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.