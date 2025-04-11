Vanguard Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,253 put options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,918 put options.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

