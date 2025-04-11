Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Down 13.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) dropped 13.8% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. Approximately 1,567,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VET. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

