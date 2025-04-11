Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 13.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) fell 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.03. Approximately 1,385,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 771,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

