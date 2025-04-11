Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 13.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) traded down 13.8% during trading on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. 1,567,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 13.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

