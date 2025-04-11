Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading Down 13.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) traded down 13.8% on Thursday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.83 and last traded at C$8.01. 1,567,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 776,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.29.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 13.8 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -9.03%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.