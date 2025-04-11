VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC now has a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00. VerticalScope traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 503801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.61.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Beacon Securities reduced their price objective on VerticalScope from C$19.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.90.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $259,820. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$73.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of -0.02.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

