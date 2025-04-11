Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 9,091 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.01.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

