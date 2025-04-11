Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Price

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Avient in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avient Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Avient stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avient by 22.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,626,000 after acquiring an additional 111,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,231,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,977,000 after purchasing an additional 121,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

