Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $137.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

