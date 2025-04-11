Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.38.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$36.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.42. The firm has a market cap of C$76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,757.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$3,643,380.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,509 and sold 128,184 shares valued at $5,690,788. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

