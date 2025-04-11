Wells Fargo & Company Lowers DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $81.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 7.2 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

