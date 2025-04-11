Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $70.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. Roblox has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,232,833 shares of company stock valued at $76,827,466. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 10,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 592,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Roblox by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

