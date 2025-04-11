Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $80.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $98.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

