Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives $4.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark raised Western Copper & Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper & Gold
Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 4.8 %
NYSE WRN opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $202 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 1.62.
Western Copper & Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
