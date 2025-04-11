Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.