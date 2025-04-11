What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Burford Capital Q1 Earnings?

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Burford Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BUR opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.73. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Burford Capital by 820.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000.

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $43,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. The trade was a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

