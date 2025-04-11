What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Scorpio Tankers Q1 Earnings?

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:STNG opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.