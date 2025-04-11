What is B. Riley’s Forecast for TSE:EDR FY2026 Earnings?

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

EDR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.84. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$3.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.83 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson purchased 5,600 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.64. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

