What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:ERE FY2025 Earnings?

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut European Commercial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

European Commercial REIT Price Performance

