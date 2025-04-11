What is Greenridge Global’s Forecast for FSI Q3 Earnings?

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Flexible Solutions International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $7.24.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

