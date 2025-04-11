What is Noble Financial’s Forecast for Euroseas Q2 Earnings?

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Euroseas in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. The consensus estimate for Euroseas’ current full-year earnings is $15.15 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Euroseas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Euroseas Stock Performance

ESEA stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group bought a new stake in Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Euroseas by 661.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 35,555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euroseas by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Euroseas by 1,611.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

