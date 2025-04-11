What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for AAL FY2026 Earnings?

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for American Airlines Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

AAL opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This trade represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,184.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 133,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

