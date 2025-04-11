What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Pharvaris FY2029 Earnings?

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Pharvaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the year. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pharvaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Pharvaris Stock Down 3.3 %

Pharvaris stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $622.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Pharvaris has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pharvaris by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,395,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,429,000 after buying an additional 189,714 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pharvaris by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

