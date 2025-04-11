What is William Blair’s Forecast for Watsco Q1 Earnings?

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.25.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $498.73 on Thursday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $396.82 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. Watsco’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Watsco by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

