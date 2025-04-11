What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for WAB Q3 Earnings?

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.86.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 4.0 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $210.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,221,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $161,553.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,295 shares in the company, valued at $32,145,630.30. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

