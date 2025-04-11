What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CRL Q2 Earnings?

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair lowered Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 28.9 %

NYSE CRL opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after acquiring an additional 85,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

