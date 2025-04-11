Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

