Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Whitehaven Coal
