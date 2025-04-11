Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $704,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,060.76. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $263,015.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,686.40. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $136.90 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

