Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WGO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Winnebago Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $620.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline D. Woods sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $66,612.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,985 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. This represents a 12.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin E. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $143,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $469,320.60. This represents a 43.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,711,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $7,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

