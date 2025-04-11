Wynn Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 55,411 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 297% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,941 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 90.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 115,707 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 54,995 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $75,872,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,270,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $72.30 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

